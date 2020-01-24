Warren launches Interfaith Advisory Council

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris weighing Biden endorsement: report Biden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll MORE (D-Mass.) launched her campaign's Interfaith Advisory Council on Friday, with a focus on promoting social, racial and economic justice.

The council is comprised of 16 leaders of different faiths, including Massachusetts-based pastor Miniard Culpepper, North Carolina Hermitage Heart Zen leader Bonnie Myotai Treace and Massachusetts Rabbi Matthew Soffer.

"This council will put faith into action with love and intentionality," Warren said in a launch video announcing the group.

My fight for social, racial, and economic justice is rooted in my faith. Faith doesn't just call on us to think good thoughts—it calls on us to act. Today, I'm proud to introduce my Interfaith Advisory Council—principled faith leaders who know our fight is a righteous struggle. pic.twitter.com/U6naXIEkn3 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 24, 2020

The group is expected to take part in get-out-the-vote efforts on the campaign trail, as well as act as surrogates for Warren.

Culpepper is set to convene with faith leaders on Sunday ahead of the Iowa's caucuses next month, according to The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the campaign said it hopes to announce the endorsement of 100 additional U.S. faith leaders in the near future.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: 'Statute of limitations' for Biden apology is 'up' Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll Warren calls for Brazil to drop charges against Glenn Greenwald MORE (I-Vt.) and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll Trump to hold rally on eve of New Hampshire primary MORE, who has been notably vocal about his Episcopalian faith, work with faith advisers on their campaigns.

Warren, who grew up attending a Methodist Church, has frequently tied her Christian faith to her liberal political beliefs on the campaign trail.

The senator specifically referenced Matthew 25:31-46 during a campaign stop last March, saying it is an inspiration to combat injustice.

“That passage is not about you had a good thought and held onto it. You sat back and were just a part of — you know, thought about good things. It does not say, you just didn’t hurt anybody, and that’s good enough," Warren said. "No. It says, you saw something wrong. You saw somebody who was thirsty. You saw somebody who was in prison. You saw their face. You saw somebody who was hungry, and it moved you to act. I believe we are called on to act.”