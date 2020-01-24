Sanders says it's 'disappointing' he's not on campaign trail in Iowa

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll Warren calls for Brazil to drop charges against Glenn Greenwald MORE (I-Vt.) on Friday called it "disappointing" that he is not on the campaign trail in Iowa in the final weeks before the caucuses due to the ongoing impeachment trial.

“Obviously, when we were planning out our schedule, trust me, we were not expecting to be in Washington this week," Sanders said in an interview airing Friday on "CBS Evening News."

"We had set up a number of town meetings all over the state — we usually bring out good crowds — so it is disappointing to me to not be in Iowa talking to the people there,” he added.

Sanders argued that the time puts him "at a disadvantage," acknowledging that others such as Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: 'Statute of limitations' for Biden apology is 'up' Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE are still able to hit the campaign trail in the Hawkeye State.

NEW: 2020 presidential candidate Sen. @BernieSanders (I-VT) tells @NorahODonnell that the Senate impeachment trial, necessitating his presence in Washington, D.C., places him "at a disadvantage" ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3; watch more tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/l8WErwfHpV — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 24, 2020

Sanders is scheduled to attend a rally in Iowa on Saturday night and campaign in the state the next day after being forced to scrap a campaign event earlier this week due to the Senate trial against President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: 'Statute of limitations' for Biden apology is 'up' Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE.

All 100 senators are required to be in Washington, D.C., during the day for six days a week during the trial, which kicked off in earnest on Tuesday. House managers making the case for removing Trump from office presented their arguments the past three days, while White House lawyers are slated to offer their defense of the president starting Saturday and into next week.

Sanders is expected to appear at his rally in Ames on Saturday night alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden to go on Iowa tour with swing district lawmakers CNN cancels next week's Iowa town halls Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez hit back at JPMorgan CEO over comments on socialism: 'That's funny' MORE (D-N.Y.) and filmmaker Michael Moore. Ocasio-Cortez, Moore and Rep. Mark Pocan Mark William PocanSanders announces Iowa campaign swing with AOC, Michael Moore The Hill's Morning Report - Trump trial begins with clash over rules Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Donald Trump' if the US doesn't elect a progressive MORE (D-Wis.), a co-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus who recently endorsed Sanders, are also slated to appear at a town hall for Sanders in Cedar Falls earlier in the day.

Three of Sanders's opponents in the Democratic primary – Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris weighing Biden endorsement: report Biden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll MORE (D-Mass), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHarris weighing Biden endorsement: report Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll CNN cancels next week's Iowa town halls MORE (D-Minn.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetCNN cancels next week's Iowa town halls The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems to present case on abuse of power on trial's third day Senators allow classified evidence from Pence aide for impeachment trial MORE (D-Colo.) – are also sitting through the impeachment trial.

Sanders told reporters last week that he was concerned about missing key time on the campaign trail. When asked on Friday, Sanders said he believes this extra time gives several of his opponents an upper hand.

“Politically, in the last week or so of the campaign? Yeah I think it does," he said when asked if thought the trial schedule benefitted Biden.

“He and others, not just Biden, are able to go out, talk to people, that’s really important."