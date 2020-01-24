Warren pledges to release Trump records if elected

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris weighing Biden endorsement: report Biden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll MORE (D-Mass.) pledged Friday to release a slew of documents from the Trump administration regarding its dealings with Ukraine should she win in November’s election.

“On day one as president, I will order the release of every document related to this impeachment inquiry that the administration has been hiding. The public needs to know what happened,” Warren tweeted.

The remarks come as Senate Democrats push for the chamber to vote next week to allow a slate of witnesses and documents be made available in its impeachment trial. It is unclear if four Republicans would join the effort from the 47 Democrats to give it a majority in the chamber, with only a small handful of moderate GOP votes up for grabs.

The White House exerted executive privilege during the House’s impeachment investigation, blocking testimony from several key officials and withholding documents, much to the chagrin of the chamber’s Democrats who accused the White House of a cover-up.

The House ultimately voted largely along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment against the president over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and to obstruct the House's inquiry.

Warren said her potential move would be an effort to increase transparency over the Trump administration.

“I think the American people have a right to know,” she told ABC News. “The American people have a right to know. It’s their government, and they should be able to see these documents.”

The Massachusetts Democrat also said this week she would establish an independent task force to investigate corruption in the Trump administration if she wins the White House. She pledged to create an independent Justice Department task force to investigate “violations” of Trump administration officials of federal bribery laws, insider trading laws and other anticorruption and public integrity laws.