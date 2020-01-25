Biden nabs endorsement from Iowa Democrat in swing district

Rep. Cynthia Axne (D-Iowa) is backing Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff closes Democrats' impeachment arguments with emotional appeal to remove Trump Conservative reporter on Sanders: He's not a 'yes man' Democrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment MORE's White House bid, giving the former vice president a sought-after endorsement and becoming the second member of Iowa's congressional delegation to back him ahead of the state's caucuses.

Axne is a moderate freshman lawmaker who flipped a GOP-held district in the 2018 midterms, helping Democrats retake the House. She said she is backing Biden because she believes he can unify the country and defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says his advice to impeachment defense team is 'just be honest' Trump expands tariffs on steel and aluminum imports CNN's Axelrod says impeachment didn't come up until 80 minutes into focus group MORE in November.

“As a former businesswoman who represents a swing district in Iowa, I believe we need a Democratic nominee who not only has the vision to rebuild our alliances and strengthen our middle class, but who can win in November - which is why I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden for President,” Axne said in a statement released by Biden’s campaign.

“Joe is a man of honor and dignity, who has the strength and courage to bring people together and deliver results for working families across Iowa and the country. He is someone who appeals not only to Democrats, but to independents and Republicans as well.”

The endorsement comes just over a week before the crucial Iowa caucuses, where Biden is hoping to win over the same moderate voters who sent Axne to Washington in 2018.

Axne joins Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerThe Hill's Morning Report — Dems detail case to remove Trump for abuse of power Biden to go on Iowa tour with swing district lawmakers Warren-Sanders dispute thrusts gender into 2020 spotlight MORE (D-Iowa), another freshman who flipped a Republican district in the midterms, in backing Biden.

Both women represent swing districts that are rated toss ups by The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper.

Biden’s campaign has worked hard to win the endorsements of high-profile Iowa figures. The former vice president has rolled out the support of Tom Vilsack Thomas James VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE, a former governor and onetime U.S. secretary of Agriculture, his wife, Christie, along with Attorney General Tom Miller (D) and others.

Biden is making his final pitch to Iowa voters in the days leading up to the caucuses, barnstorming the Hawkeye State this weekend with Finkenauer and freshman Reps. Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.) and Colin Allred (Texas), two other frontline lawmakers who also flipped Republican districts in 2018.

Polling shows a tightly packed top tier in Iowa, with the RealClearPolitics average showing Biden with a slim lead over Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to Clinton: 'This is not the kind of rhetoric that we need' Conservative reporter on Sanders: He's not a 'yes man' Human Rights Campaign president rips Sanders's embrace of Rogan endorsement MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar plans campaign rallies across Iowa despite impeachment trial Hillicon Valley — Presented by Philip Morris International — Wyden asks NSA to investigate White House cybersecurity | Commerce withdraws Huawei rule after Pentagon objects | Warren calls on Brazil to drop Greenwald charges Warren pledges to release Trump records if elected MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: 68 percent of Democrats say it 'makes no difference' if a candidate is a billionaire CNN to host two straight nights of Democratic town halls before NH primary Poll shows tight general election battle between Trump and top Democrats MORE.