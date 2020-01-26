Sioux City newspaper endorses Biden ahead of Iowa caucuses

The Sioux City Journal endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE's Democratic presidential bid roughly a week before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

Biden “possesses a greater breadth and depth of knowledge on issues domestic and foreign - experience forged over more than 40 years of elected office in Washington, D.C. - than his rivals,” the newspaper’s endorsement, published late Saturday, reads.

“He articulates moderate positions on issues more in line with the nation as a whole. Unlike some candidates in this race, he doesn't guarantee a world he can't deliver and most Americans don't want,” the editorial adds, citing the former vice president's support for the addition of a public option to the Affordable Care Act rather than universal health care.

“President Trump Donald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should 'at least' treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE talks often, unflatteringly and almost obsessively, about former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Former NYT correspondent rips Democrats' 'selective use' of constitutional violations Obama portraits leaving National Portrait Gallery to tour museums across the country MORE and about Biden, Obama's vice president of two terms,” the Journal's editorial concludes. “We believe the nation would be well-served by a spirited contest between principles and ideas from the Obama-Biden years and the strikingly different ones of the Trump-Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceFour endings to the Senate's impeachment trial — and none is good for Democrats Jeffries, Nadler showcase different NY styles in Trump trial Pence meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican MORE years.”

The newspaper's endorsement came on the same day that the Des Moines Register backed Biden’s 2020 competitor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial MORE (D-Mass.), calling her the "best leader for these times."

Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Moore defends Sanders's reputation: 'We don't want the fake, and the phony and the fraudulent' MORE (D-Minn.) split another high-profile endorsement from The New York Times last week.

Biden leads the RealClearPolitics average of Iowa polling by less than 1 percentage point, although Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters MORE (I-Vt.) has opened a lead in several recent surveys. Biden leads the 2020 Democratic field by 7 points nationally, according to another RealClearPolitics average of surveys.