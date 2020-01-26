Sanders leads 2020 Democrats by 5 points in New Hampshire: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters MORE (I-Vt.) leads his closest challenger in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field by 5 points in New Hampshire, according to a new poll.

Sanders has the support of 22 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the state, the NBC News/Marist poll released Sunday found.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Candidates weighing using private jets to get to Iowa Biden nabs endorsement from Iowa Democrat in swing district MORE follows with 17 percent support, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE has 15 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial MORE (D-Mass) has 13 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Moore defends Sanders's reputation: 'We don't want the fake, and the phony and the fraudulent' MORE (D-Minn.), with 10 percent, is the only other 2020 Democrat to register double-digit support in the early voting state.

The poll of 697 likely Democratic primary voters, conducted Jan. 20 through Jan. 23, has a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.

In a larger survey of 2,223 registered voters in New Hampshire, pollsters also found that all four leading Democratic candidates top President Trump Donald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should 'at least' treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE in hypothetical head-to-head matchups. Those results have a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Clinton says Zuckerberg has 'authoritarian' views on misinformation Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee MORE won the Granite State by roughly 3,000 votes in 2016, NBC News noted.