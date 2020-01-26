Yang qualifies for New Hampshire debate stage

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial John Leguizamo joins the 'Yang Gang' CNN to host two straight nights of Democratic town halls before NH primary MORE has qualified for the New Hampshire debate stage, earning a spot after failing to make the cut for January’s Iowa debate.

The entrepreneur reached the polling threshold with two separate surveys Sunday that allow him to take the stage Feb. 7 for the New Hampshire debate held by ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News, Politico confirmed.

Yang is the seventh candidate to qualify, joining former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial MORE (D-Mass.), former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Candidates weighing using private jets to get to Iowa Biden nabs endorsement from Iowa Democrat in swing district MORE, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Moore defends Sanders's reputation: 'We don't want the fake, and the phony and the fraudulent' MORE (D-Minn.) and philanthropist Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerPoll: 68 percent of Democrats say it 'makes no difference' if a candidate is a billionaire CNN to host two straight nights of Democratic town halls before NH primary Steyer's advice from son after overhearing Warren-Sanders hot mic dust-up: 'Don't be a snitch' MORE.

To get on the debate stage in New Hampshire, candidates need to get 5 percent in four polls approved by the Democratic National Committee or 7 percent in two polls in New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

The entrepreneur had already reached the donor requirements for the debate stage, but passed the survey threshold with The Washington Post/ABC national poll and the CNN/University of New Hampshire poll.

The Washington Post/ABC poll ranked Yang at 7 percent among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. The CNN/University of New Hampshire poll showed the candidate at 5 percent support in the Granite State.

The national poll showed Biden at 28 percent, Sanders at 24 percent and Warren at 11 percent. Sanders led the New Hampshire poll with 25 percent, followed by Biden with 16 percent and Buttigieg with 15 percent.

The Washington Post/ABC poll surveyed 388 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents nationally between Jan. 20 and 23. The margin of error was 6 percentage points.

The CNN/University of New Hampshire poll surveyed 516 Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire between Jan. 15 and 23 and had a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.