Biden, Sanders, Warren pull away from field in Super Tuesday states: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial MORE (D-Mass.) have pulled away from the rest of the Democratic field among voters in Super Tuesday states.

A CBS News poll shows Biden leading with 26 percent in the 16 nominating contests that come on a single day after Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. The former vice president is followed by Sanders and Warren who both sit at 24 percent.

The closest trailing Democrat to the frontrunners is former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergPoll: 68 percent of Democrats say it 'makes no difference' if a candidate is a billionaire Chicago mayor weighing possible Bloomberg endorsement Judge Judy's verdict: Ignoring Bloomberg's record to endorse others made no sense MORE, who sits at 8 percent and has surpassed former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Candidates weighing using private jets to get to Iowa Biden nabs endorsement from Iowa Democrat in swing district MORE overall in the Super Tuesday states. Bloomberg's strategy bypassing Iowa and New Hampshire and he has been advertising in the Super Tuesday states hoping to reach frontrunner status.

Only 36 percent of voters have “definitely” made up their minds, with another 53 percent saying they “probably” have and 10 percent saying they will likely change their pick.

Two New Hampshire polls released Sunday showed Sanders in the lead. The CBS News poll shows Sanders and Biden in a statistical tie at 26 percent and 25 percent, respectively, in Iowa heading into the last week before the state’s caucuses.