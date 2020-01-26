New Hampshire Union Leader endorses Klobuchar's White House bid

The New Hampshire Union Leader endorsed Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Moore defends Sanders's reputation: 'We don't want the fake, and the phony and the fraudulent' MORE (D-Minn.) Sunday in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The newspaper, located in Manchester, N.H., pitched Klobuchar as the strongest candidate in the race, saying she does not have the “weaknesses” of her opponents.

“[President] Trump doesn’t want to face her. He is hoping for [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders (I-Vt.)], [former Vice President Joe] Biden, [former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ] Buttigieg or [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren [(D-Mass)]. Each has weaknesses, whether of age, inexperience or a far-left agenda that thrills some liberals but is ripe for exploitation in a mainstream general election,” Union Leader Editor Joe McQuaid and Publisher Brendan McQuaid wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sen. Klobuchar has none of those weaknesses and the incumbent needs to be presented with a challenger who is not easily dismissed.”

The newspaper called Klobuchar a “sharp and witty” politician “with a commanding understanding of both history and the inner workings of Capitol Hill.”

The endorsement also championed Klobuchar’s election record, noting that she won reelection in 2018, winning some counties that voted for Trump in 2016.

“In fact, Sen. Klobuchar, a former prosecutor, has never lost an election,” it added. “But can a woman be elected President? We say of course, the right woman can and should be. By choosing Amy Klobuchar, New Hampshire primary voters can go a long way to proving it.”

The endorsement was rolled out just weeks ahead of New Hampshire’s Feb. 11 primary.

Klobuchar is in fifth place in the state with 10 percent support, according to an NBC News/Marist poll released Sunday. She trails Sanders, who leads the field at 22 percent, as well as Buttigieg, at 17 percent, Biden, at 15 percent, and Warren at 13 percent

Klobuchar was previously endorsed by The New York Times, which chose to support both her and Warren in the race.