Biden announces statewide bus tour ahead of Iowa caucuses

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE will travel across Iowa on a statewide bus tour leading up to the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus, his campaign announced Sunday.

Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” bus tour will cross the state after kicking off in Des Moines on Sunday.

The campaign tour will end back in Des Moines on Feb. 2 and 3.

Biden will visit 20 cities in 17 counties. He’ll be joined by Iowa officials who have endorsed his presidential campaign including Democratic Reps. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerBiden nabs endorsement from Iowa Democrat in swing district The Hill's Morning Report — Dems detail case to remove Trump for abuse of power Biden to go on Iowa tour with swing district lawmakers MORE and Cindy Axne Cindy Axne Democrats plot new approach to win over rural voters Warren-Sanders dispute thrusts gender into 2020 spotlight Buttigieg picks up Iowa congressman's endorsement ahead of caucuses MORE.

Biden’s campaign stops across the state comes as several of his opponents, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters MORE (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Moore defends Sanders's reputation: 'We don't want the fake, and the phony and the fraudulent' MORE (D-Minn), could be held up in Washington, D.C., as the Senate impeachment trial presses on.

Biden and Sanders are leading in Iowa, according to a CBS News poll conducted by YouGov released Sunday. Sanders, at 26 percent, had a 1 point lead over Biden which is within the poll’s margin of error.

A RealClearPolitics average of recent Iowa polls shows Biden with a slight 1.6 point lead over Sanders in the state.