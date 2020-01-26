Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE (D) holds a narrow lead in Iowa just days ahead of the state's caucuses, according to a poll released Sunday.

A USA Today/Suffolk University survey of likely caucusgoers found Biden in the lead with 25 percent of respondents indicating that they will support him, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters MORE (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Candidates weighing using private jets to get to Iowa Biden nabs endorsement from Iowa Democrat in swing district MORE (D) trailed at 19 percent and 18 percent in the poll, respectively.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial MORE (D-Mass.), who has also battled among the top tier in Iowa, sat at 13 percent in the poll, the same percentage of likely caucusgoers who told pollsters that they were currently undecided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another 45 percent remain uncommitted to their top choice, meaning that any of the top candidates could see significant gains or drops in their support levels before next week's caucuses.

No other candidates registered above 6 percent support in the poll, suggesting a clear divide between the top four candidates and the remainder of the Democratic field in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

USA Today/Suffolk University's poll surveyed 500 likely caucusgoers by landline and cell phones between Jan. 23-26. The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.