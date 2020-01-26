Texas AFL-CIO endorses Cuellar's primary challenger

The Texas chapter of a major union federation has endorsed a Democratic primary challenger to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), a top target for progressives in 2020.

Cuellar's main primary challenger, Jessica Cisneros, announced support from the Texas AFL-CIO on Sunday in a video with the union chapter's president, Rick Levy.

"The 240,000 members of the Texas AFL-CIO stated that we are going to stand proudly with Jessica Cisneros in her race for Congress," Levy said.

"This district needs someone who is going to stand up for working people, stand up for poor people, and stand up for justice," he added.

Since day one, we’ve been running a campaign by and for the people of South Texas.



Today, I’m incredibly proud to share that we’ve earned the endorsement of @TexasAFLCIO’s 240,000 members — who know I’ll be a true champion for working people in Washington.



Let’s do this. ✊ pic.twitter.com/8zegZa7ApZ — Jessica Cisneros (@JCisnerosTX) January 26, 2020

Progressive groups including the Justice Democrats have hammered party leaders including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiClinton says Zuckerberg has 'authoritarian' views on misinformation Trump defense team signals focus on Schiff Trump legal team offers brisk opening defense of president MORE (D-Calif.) for their support of Cuellar, citing his A rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and his opposition to abortion.

The AFL-CIO represents thousands of workers across a broad variety of professions, and consists of more than 460 local groups, according to its website.