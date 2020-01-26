Buttigieg: America 'united in mourning' Kobe Bryant's death

Democratic presidential hopeful and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Candidates weighing using private jets to get to Iowa Biden nabs endorsement from Iowa Democrat in swing district MORE reacted to the news of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday, saying all of America is "united in mourning" his passing.

“It’s shocking and I think we’re all still in shock about what happened, and it’s a reminder that our lives are often touched by people we don’t even meet," Buttigieg told journalist Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: If I'm Trump, 'I would not be especially pleased' with White House defense Trump: Senate should decide on witnesses; Bolton testimony poses national security risk Trump lawyer: Abuse of power, obstruction articles 'have not fared well' MORE at a Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa.

"There are millions of people, not just in Los Angeles, but around the world right now, mourning because they were inspired by what he did on the field, what he meant off the field," he continued.

"It's also, of course, such a tough human moment to think about, that he was spending time with his daughter," he said. "Her loss is unthinkable, as is that of everybody who was on that helicopter, and I think that all of America is united in mourning and sending our love and our thoughts, and of course our prayers to all of the families."

Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday outside of Los Angeles.

Officials said that Bryant and his daughter were passengers aboard a helicopter that crashed in the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said all nine passengers aboard the helicopter died.

A number of other politicians, including President Trump Donald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should 'at least' treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE and former President Obama, tweeted their condolences in the wake of Bryant's death on Sunday.

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Buttigieg's fellow Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE and businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial John Leguizamo joins the 'Yang Gang' CNN to host two straight nights of Democratic town halls before NH primary MORE also commented on Bryant's death.

Jill and I are sending our prayers to the Bryant family and to everyone who lost loved ones in today’s crash. It’s a reminder of how special — and fragile — life is. And it’s a reminder that we’ve got to make every day count. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 26, 2020