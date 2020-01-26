Buttigieg on polarization: 'We don't have to choose between being bold and being unified'

Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Candidates weighing using private jets to get to Iowa Biden nabs endorsement from Iowa Democrat in swing district MORE stressed the need for national unity in a town hall on Sunday, telling attendees that Americans do not need to choose between being bold and being unified.

"We don't have to choose between being bold and being unified," Buttigieg told attendees at a Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday.

"Some folks are saying you've got to pick one or the other," he continued. "Or that you have to measure boldness by how many people you can turn off and turn away."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I actually think that these bold ideas about you can make American life better are part of how we're going to unify the country, and we've got to unify this country because it has become dangerously divides, and frighteningly polarized," he said. "This is our chance to do something about that, and it's at the core of my campaign."

Buttigieg was referencing garnering support from a wide array of voters, including Republicans who are disillusioned with President Trump Donald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a 'fascist' during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should 'at least' treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE.

The former, who has campaigned heavily on unity, mayor also pointed to issues that Democrats and Republicans see eye to eye.

"I'm proposing things that folks even in conservative states think we ought to do," he said, pointing to increasing wages, paid family leave, corporate taxes, and gun violence.

"These are things that most Americans want to see happening, and I believe that's important to remember from the perspective of what it's going to take to govern in the future," he said.