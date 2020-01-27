Moulton endorses Biden's presidential bid

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth MoultonOvernight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran 'standing down' | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers Congress reacts to US assassination of Iranian general Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far MORE (D-Mass.), who ended his own short-lived presidential campaign last August, formally endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE's 2020 White House bid on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Moulton said he chose Biden because he trusts the former vice president to unite the party.

“The most important task for Democrats in 2020 is to get Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE out of the White House and Vice President Biden is the best candidate to do that,” Moulton told the Journal “Biden has the most experience and the widest appeal to the broadest swath of voters in the places we need to win this November.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moulton also said that Biden "can bring together the Democratic Party’s winning coalition from the Obama years.”

“He can also appeal to moderates, independents and Republicans who are disillusioned with Trump’s behavior,” he added.

The Massachusetts representative, who has been in office since 2015, also pointed to Biden's foreign policy experience.

"In this complicated time at home and around the world, Joe Biden has the experience and judgment not just to win in November, but to lead our nation after he does—by fighting for opportunity, equality, and security like he’s done his whole career," he said in a statement to The Hill.

Moulton said in his statement to The Hill that Biden was the first person to hold a rally for him during his campaign for Congress. He said he will go to Iowa and New Hampshire to campaign for Biden ahead of voting in both states next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling trends in recent days show a tightening race between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (I-Vt.) in Iowa ahead of the next week's caucuses. But polls in New Hampshire have shown a stronger Sanders lead.

Recent polls have shown Biden, Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (D-Mass.) pulling away in Super Tuesday states, making the early votes in Iowa and New Hampshire a crucial chance for the campaigns to try and build momentum.

Moulton added that Biden gets his vote as the best candidate and that he thinks the former vice president has been the most consistent frontrunner.