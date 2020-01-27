Buttigieg in closing Iowa ad: 'It's time to turn the page'

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Buttigieg on polarization: 'We don't have to choose between being bold and being unified' Buttigieg: America 'united in mourning' Kobe Bryant's death MORE on Monday released his closing ad ahead of the Democratic Caucuses in Iowa next week.

The 30-second ad entitled “It’s Time” will run across Iowa through Caucus Night, according to a release from the campaign.

Buttigieg’s final ad in the Hawkeye state addresses “corporate greed,” climate change and stopping “endless wars with alliances.”

“It's time to turn the page from a Washington experience paralyzed by the same old thinking, polarized by the same old fights, to a bold vision for the next generation,” Buttigieg says in the ad.

“We need to break from the old politics and unify this nation,” he adds.

Polls have shown Buttigieg in the top-tier of candidates in Iowa. A CBS News poll found the former mayor in third at 22 percent just behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE who has 26 percent and 25 percent of the vote, respectively.

But Biden, Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (D-Mass.) have pulled away from Buttigieg and other candidates in the Super Tuesday states, making Iowa crucial to the former mayor.

The Iowa poll surveyed 2,500 registered voters between Jan. 16-23 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points. The Super Tuesday poll surveyed 8,593 Democrats and registered voters who lean Democratic in the same time period with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points.