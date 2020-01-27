Trump allies to barnstorm Iowa for caucuses

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE’s closest aides and allies will barnstorm Iowa during the state’s presidential caucuses next week in a flex of his reelection campaign’s political muscle.

Five top Trump allies, including the president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpComedians post fake Army recruitment posters featuring Trump Jr. Trump Jr., Ivanka garner support in hypothetical 2024 poll FWS: There's 'no basis' to investigate Trump Jr.'s Mongolian hunting trip MORE and Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpSecurity for Trump's Mar-a-Lago visits cost local taxpayers million Trump Organization to cut off bids on Washington hotel this month FBI searched home and office of lobbyist Trump denied knowing: report MORE, will lead a group of more than 80 surrogates across the first-in-the-nation caucus state on Feb. 3. Other top surrogates will include Trump’s daughter-in-law and senior campaign adviser Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpBiden responds to Sullenberger op-ed: 'There's a lot of kids who I bet needed to hear it' Capt. 'Sully' Sullenberger pens op-ed in defense of Biden: 'I once stuttered, too. I dare you to mock me' Lara Trump mocks Biden: 'Let's get the words out Joe' MORE, senior adviser and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleKimberly Guilfoyle to lead joint Trump, RNC fundraising committee GOP lawmakers, Trump campaign rip 'liberal law professors' testifying in impeachment hearing University of Florida student government president faces impeachment over Trump Jr. appearance MORE and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE.

Hundreds of Iowa Republicans will also be speaking in support of Trump at caucus sites across the state, the campaign said.

Trump isn’t facing any threats to his political standing among Republicans in Iowa, and the caucuses are expected to be something of a coronation for his reelection bid. Two Republicans are running long-shot campaigns to oust him, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldRepublican group calls for 'President Pence' amid impeachment trial Weld says Trump wants reporters to 'roam free' in Iran, but not US Trump primary challengers left off Wisconsin ballot MORE and former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshRepublican group calls for 'President Pence' amid impeachment trial Walsh plans protest at RNC headquarters over 'nakedly anti-Democratic' primary cancellations Pelosi announced as lead guest on season premiere of 'Real Time with Bill Maher' MORE (R-Ill.). Neither is likely to put up a serious challenge to Trump’s claim to the GOP nomination.

Parscale said the flurry of Caucus Day events in Iowa is intended to be something of a warning shot for Democrats, who are also holding their presidential caucuses in the state next week.

“Our Caucus Day operation is just a preview of what is to come,” Parscale said in a statement. “This will be the strongest, best funded, and most organized presidential campaign in history. We are putting the Democrats on notice — good luck trying to keep up with this formidable re-election machine.”

Unlike the Republican caucuses, the Democratic caucuses are fiercely contested, with four candidates battling for the top spot in the state and several others vying for standout finishes that could boost their momentum ahead of later nominating contests.

Recent polls suggest that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE are in the best positions to take first place in Iowa on Feb. 3, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Buttigieg on polarization: 'We don't have to choose between being bold and being unified' Buttigieg: America 'united in mourning' Kobe Bryant's death MORE (D) are hoping to cut into their leads in the final days before the caucuses.