Poll: Sanders up 13 points in Utah

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (I-Vt.) leads his closest competitor in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in Utah by 13 points, according to a poll released Monday.

Sanders had the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic voters in the Suffolk University/The Salt Lake Tribune survey. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (D-Mass.) trails Sanders with 14 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE came in third at 12 percent. No other Democratic presidential candidate had double-digit support.

Sanders had the most support among younger voters, pollsters noted, while Biden had the most support among those 65 or older.

More than 20 percent of Utah voters reported they were undecided ahead of the state's primary on Super Tuesday.

David Magleby, emeritus political science professor at Brigham Young University, noted that Sanders won the caucuses with 77 percent of the vote in 2016.

He also highlighted the fact that the progressive candidates this year, Sanders and Warren, have the combined support of 40 percent of Democratic vote in the new Utah survey.

“This is not uncommon in one-party states,” he told the Tribune, “where the out party is more interested in making a statement than winning an election.”

Overall, Biden, Sanders and Warren appear neck and neck in the Super Tuesday states, according to a Sunday CBS News poll.

The Suffolk University/Salt Lake Tribune poll surveyed 500 adults over the phone, including 132 likely Democratic voters, between Jan. 18 and 22. The margin of error among Democratic respondents is 8.5 percentage points.