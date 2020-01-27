Bloomberg to send mailers to 2.5 million voters across Super Tuesday states

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden, Sanders, Warren pull away from field in Super Tuesday states: poll Yang qualifies for New Hampshire debate stage Biden, Sanders emerging as top picks in 2020 Democratic field: national poll MORE's campaign is set to send 2.5 million mailers out to primary voters across Super Tuesday states on Monday.

The mailers, which were first reported by ABC News, are the first Bloomberg has sent out during the primary.

A campaign aide told the network that the letter is aimed at introducing Bloomberg to voters, highlighting the billionaire's record as New York mayor and as a philanthropist.

“As a three-term mayor of the biggest and one of the most diverse cities in the country, I know how to get things done,” Bloomberg writes. “Believe me when I say from personal experience: There is no problem we cannot solve by working hard and working together.”

The letter also touts Bloomberg's belief he is the best candidate to face off against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE in the general election.

“The biggest fight of our lives lies ahead — a fight to beat Trump and rebuild America,” he writes in the letter. "So let's get it done."

The mailers are the latest example of how Bloomberg has poured money into the Super Tuesday states since he joined the crowded Democratic primary field in November.

Bloomberg, who is not fundraising, has already spent $270 million on advertising across the country ahead of the primary contests.

His spending appears to have paid off in a number of polls, with a recent CNN survey showing him at 9 percent support.

The former New York mayor has also garnered the attention of Trump, who frequently refers to him in attacks as "Mini Mike Bloomberg."

Bloomberg, meanwhile, rolled out a new ad last week slamming Trump for his reported treatment of military leaders.