Sanders calls for movement to reject hate and division on Auschwitz anniversary

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (I-Vt.) commemorated the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau on Monday by calling on Americans to reject hate and division.

“Today, we must remember the lessons of those dark days, and acknowledge the danger of allowing hate to fester," Sanders, who is Jewish, said in a statement released by his campaign.

"We know that even the most advanced societies can succumb to barbarism. We know how darkness can overtake our world," he continued, adding that Americans must not forget "the human capacity to stand up against hatred."

Sanders went on to hit President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE in the statement, saying the president encourages white nationalism "along with a corresponding rise of anti-Semitic bigotry and violence right here in America."

"So in my view, there is nothing more important than building a movement to reject hate, fear, and division," he added. "Today we join all our brothers and sisters to reject intolerance and bigotry and create a more just and peaceful world."

Sanders has raised red flags about white nationalism in the U.S., often invoking his own family's ties to the Holocaust in Poland.

"I'm Jewish, my family came from Poland. My father's whole family was wiped out by Hitler and his white nationalism," Sanders said at the Young Leader's Conference last August in Atlanta. "Too many people have fought over the years — too many people have died against racism – to allow it to resurface and flourish in America."