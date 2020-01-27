Warren releases two ads in Iowa one week out from caucuses

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (D-Mass.) has launched two ads in Iowa as the campaign hits its final week ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

The two ads from the top-tier Democratic hopeful take different tones, with one entitled “Betsy” and focusing on Republican family members in Warren's family who pledge to vote for her and another entitled “Why She Will Beat Him” which emphasizes Trump’s upper-class status growing up.

The “Betsy” clip plays audio of Warren’s brothers, niece and nephew praising the senator while clips show the Massachusetts progressive interacting with her family.

“Many of our family are Republicans, but every single one of us love Aunt Betsy and we’d do anything in the world for her,” Warren’s nephew Mark says in the ad, while sporting a Warren campaign hat.

“The whole world will be a better place with her being president, not just rich people in the world, everybody in the world,” he added at the end.

The second ad starts by contrasting Trump’s life with Warren’s, saying the president grew up in “a mansion in New York City,” receiving millions of dollars from his father, while the senator grew up in Oklahoma, and her father was a janitor.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them,” the narrator says. “Trump’s life taught him how to get rich on the backs of others. Elizabeth Warren will be a president who works for you.”

Recent Iowa polls have shown Warren sitting in fourth place in the Hawkeye State, behind fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Buttigieg on polarization: 'We don't have to choose between being bold and being unified' Buttigieg: America 'united in mourning' Kobe Bryant's death MORE.

But Warren is currently neck and neck with Biden and Sanders atop polling in the Super Tuesday states ahead of the vote in those states in March, according to a CBS News poll.