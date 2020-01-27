Trump gains ground in head-to-head match-ups against 2020 Democrats: poll

The lead that some 2020 Democrats had in some polls in head-to-head matchups with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE has shrunk as the impeachment trial for the president has gotten underway in the Senate, according to a new poll.

An ABC News-Langer Research Associates poll released Monday found Trump trailing the top 2020 Democratic contenders by just a few percentage points in potential head-to-head White House match-ups, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE with the largest lead over Trump among registered voters by 4 percentage points (50 percent to 46 percent). In a previous ABC poll, Biden led the president by nearly 20 percentage points, 56 percent to 39.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (I-Vt.) who has surged to the top of a number of polls in Iowa and New Hampshire as well as nationally, led Trump by just two points (49 percent to 47 percent) in a head-to-head match-up gauged by the poll. He previously led Trump by the same percentage as Biden in September, 56 percent to 39.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other 2020 Democrats fared worse than the top two contenders: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (D-Mass.) tied Trump at 48 percent among respondents, while former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Buttigieg on polarization: 'We don't have to choose between being bold and being unified' Buttigieg: America 'united in mourning' Kobe Bryant's death MORE (D) trailed the president by three percentage points (45 percent-48 percent).

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Democrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (D-Minn.) who has risen in some recent polling and recently shared an endorsement from The New York Times with Warren, led Trump by one point, 48 percent to 47 percent, in the poll.

The ABC News-Langer Research Associated poll surveyed 1,004 U.S. adults in English and Spanish over landlines and cellphones. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.