Sanders surges to first in New Hampshire: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (I-Vt.) surged to first place in New Hampshire, leapfrogging Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE, according to a new poll of primary voters.

Sanders has the support of 29 percent of likely voters in the Granite State, according to a Boston Herald, NBC10 Boston and Franklin Pierce university poll released Monday, with just over two weeks to go before the primary.

Sanders’s support jumped 7 points since a survey released by the same pollsters two weeks ago, leapfrogging former Vice President Biden who was leading in the poll from earlier this month.

Biden is now trailing Sanders in second place at 22 percent, down 4 points since the earlier January poll.

The New Hampshire poll also found Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (D-Mass.) in third place, at 16 percent. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Buttigieg on polarization: 'We don't have to choose between being bold and being unified' Buttigieg: America 'united in mourning' Kobe Bryant's death MORE trails her at 10 percent, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Democrats step up pressure over witnesses after Bolton bombshell The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (D-Minn.) at 5 percent, based on the polling.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 23 and 26 by RKM Research and Communications in collaboration with NBC10Boston, Telemundo Boston, The Boston Herald and Franklin Pierce University. It surveyed 407 likely Democratic primary voters. The margin of error is 4.9 percent.

Sanders saw a similar surge in support in New Hampshire based on a CNN poll of the state released Sunday. The poll found Sanders with a commanding lead, at 25 percent support — marking a 4 point increase for the senator since October and a 10-point lead over Biden.

Sanders won New Hampshire by more than 20 points in the 2016 primary, though he ultimately lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP senator says idea that Ukraine interfered in US election is 'not a conspiracy theory' Cotton: Democrats are 'upset that their witnesses haven't said what they want them to say' Trump's troubles won't end with a Senate acquittal MORE.

New Hampshire’s primary will be Feb. 11, just over a week after the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3.