Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Sanders leads Biden by 9 points in Iowa Poll: Biden leads in Iowa ahead of caucuses The Memo: Impeachment dominates final Iowa sprint MORE (I-Vt) is launching his first presidential campaign ads in Nevada, the campaign announced Monday.

The Sanders team is launching three ads, two in English and one in Spanish, less than a month before the Feb. 22 Nevada caucus.

The “Fight For Us” ad highlights the Vermont senator's commitment to push for an agenda to benefit working class Americans, including raising minimum wage and fighting for universal healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

His “For All” ad focuses on Sanders' message of “no more tax breaks for billionaires,” and highlights the Sanders campaign grassroots funding.

The ad in Spanish, “Nuestro Futuro,” highlights Sanders’ personal story of his immigrant father coming to America without speaking English and no money in search of a “better life.”

The ads were produced entirely in-house by Sanders campaign staff.

Sanders is closely trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to investigations Former senior Senate GOP aide says Republicans should call witnesses Title, release date revealed for Bolton memoir MORE in Nevada. Biden leads Sanders by 5.7 points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of state polls.

A Suffolk University-USA Today poll released earlier this month showed the candidates in statistical dead heat for the top spot, with Biden at 19 percent support and Sanders at 18 percent.

Nevada will be the third state to hold a nominating contest, behind the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, respectively.