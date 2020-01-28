Biden asks Iowa voters in final ad to 'imagine all the progress we can make'

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE in his last ad before Iowa caucuses is emphasizing his electability and asking voters to imagine what could happen if he is elected in November.

“Imagine all the progress we can make in the next four years. Imagine a country where affordable health care is a right, not a privilege," the former vice president says in the ad, which was first reported by Politico.

“What we imagine today, you can make a reality," he adds. "But first we need to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE. Then there will be no limit to what we can do."

Biden in the ad lists also priorities such as health care legislation and an assault weapons ban.

The 30-second spot will reportedly run on Iowa TV stations and on the streaming service Hulu through next Monday, when Iowa voters will turn out for the first contest of the 2020 primary.

Biden trails a surging Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGOP Iowa senator suggests Trump impeachment defense could hurt Biden at caucuses On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) by 3 percentage points in Iowa, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polling. Sanders has 25 percent support just days before the caucuses compared to Biden's 22 percent.

The former vice president has sought to emphasize his moderate views and electability in the face of Sanders, a hero of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.