Texas shooting security guard warns of attacks on Second Amendment, criticizes Bloomberg

The man who is credited with stopping a shooter during an attack at a church in Texas by opening fire and killing the gunman has sharply criticized a gun control policy touted by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSteyer would have owed M more in taxes under lawmakers' proposal: liberal group Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success Fifth congressional Democrat backs Bloomberg in 2020 race MORE.

Jack Wilson told The Dallas Morning News in an interview that he thinks a gun control plan pushed by Bloomberg, a 2020 Democratic hopeful, would have left him helpless to respond to the shooter.

“If we were operating under Bloomberg’s position, we wouldn’t have had any guns in there,” Wilson told the newspaper. “The outcome would have been extremely more severe than it was.”

A spokeswoman for Bloomberg's campaign responded to the claim, telling the newspaper that under Bloomberg's proposal, the shooter's criminal history would have prevented him from obtaining a firearm.

"Mr. Wilson certainly acted bravely, but the killer had a history of violence and mental health issues and under Mike’s plan, he would never [have] had a gun,” the spokeswoman said.

Bloomberg, who has made gun control a central issue of his 2020 campaign, previously addressed the Texas shooting during an address in Montgomery, Ala.

"It may be true that someone in the congregation had his own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot," the former mayor said at the time adding, "You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place."

Bloomberg's remarks earned him criticism from President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE, who tweeted days afterward: "Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it. Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage. Mini is against the 2nd A. His ads are Fake, just like him!"