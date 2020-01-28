Klobuchar: Bloomberg should face voters on the debate stage

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOvernight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change Sanders surges to first in New Hampshire: poll Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success MORE (D-Minn.) said on Tuesday that fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSteyer would have owed M more in taxes under lawmakers' proposal: liberal group Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success Fifth congressional Democrat backs Bloomberg in 2020 race MORE should be on the debate stage, saying voters should get a chance to evaluate him as he pours money into Super Tuesday states.

"I'd be fine with him being on the debate stage because I think that instead of just putting your money out there, he's actually got to be on the stage and be able to go back and forth so voters can evaluate him in that way," Klobuchar said during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Bloomberg has not qualified for the Democratic primary debates because he is not fundraising, and therefore cannot meet the donor threshold.

"I think he could have done it if he wanted to get some donors and if he wanted to be on the ballot in the early stages, but he didn't want to do that, so that means you have to wait for the Super Tuesday time," she said. "I don't know when that debate is scheduled but there better be one."

While Klobuchar has struggled to break into the primary's top tier, she has been recognized for a number of notable debate performances.

"Certainly, being on the debate stage for me, and making every single benchmark put in front of me has been helpful," she continued. "People get to know me. They can see that I'm tough enough to take on Donald Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE, and they can see how I respond with other people on a stage."

Bloomberg launched his presidential bid late last year and has since gained traction in a number of polls, reaching nine percent in a recent CNN national survey.

His traction in the polls appears to be a result of name recognition, and the $270 million he has spent as part of a nationwide advertising effort.

In addition to television and digital ads, the campaign has sent mailers to 2.5 million Democratic primary voters in Super Tuesday states, laying out the case to vote for Bloomberg.