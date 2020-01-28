Sanders surges into lead in California: poll

A new poll finds Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGOP Iowa senator suggests Trump impeachment defense could hurt Biden at caucuses On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) leading the field of Democratic contenders in California, where about 40 percent of all the convention delegates will be allocated on Super Tuesday.

The latest survey from the Los Angeles Times and University of California, Berkeley finds Sanders at 26 percent support, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Overnight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change MORE (D-Mass.) at 20 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE at 15 percent, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change Sanders surges to first in New Hampshire: poll Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success MORE at 7 percent and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSteyer would have owed M more in taxes under lawmakers' proposal: liberal group Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success Fifth congressional Democrat backs Bloomberg in 2020 race MORE at 6 percent.

Candidates must hit 15 percent support statewide or in individual congressional districts to win delegates in the March 3 primary.

Sanders is up 7 points over the same poll from September, while Warren has fallen by 9 points in that time.

The Vermont senator leads the field among the most liberal Democrats, who make up about one-third of the California electorate. He has a majority of support among voters under the age of 30 and leads Biden, the next closest contender, by 20 points among Latino voters.

The Sanders campaign announced Tuesday it would launch its first ads in Super Tuesday states, spending $2.5 million between California and Texas.

Biden leads among voters 65 and older at 22 percent support, followed by Warren at 16 percent and Sanders at 14 percent.

Warren outperforms the field among the most educated voters, with a 9-point lead over Sanders among those with post-graduate degrees.

The UC-Berkeley IGS poll of 2,895 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted Jan. 15–21 and has a 2.5 percentage point margin of error.