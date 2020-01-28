Warren: Trump's peace plan 'offers no chance for real Palestinian state'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Overnight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change MORE (D-Mass.) ripped the Trump administration's plan unveiled Tuesday for a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, claiming that the proposal offered no real future for a Palestinian state.

In a tweet, Warren asserted that Trump's proposal was a "rubber stamp" for future annexation of Palestinian-held territory by Israeli forces, adding that she would oppose any plan that, like Trump's, was not crafted with Palestinian negotiators at the table.

"Trump's 'peace plan' is a rubber stamp for annexation and offers no chance for a real Palestinian state. Releasing a plan without negotiating with Palestinians isn't diplomacy, it's a sham. I will oppose unilateral annexation in any form—and reverse any policy that supports it," she tweeted.

Warren, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination, has been supportive of Palestinian statehood efforts in the past, and last year said that she would consider cutting aid to Israel should the Israeli government not commit to ending future settlement construction on Palestinian land.

Trump touted his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace on Tuesday at a White House event while urging Palestinian leaders publicly to support the plan. Palestinian officials have so far rejected the Trump administration's requests to begin negotiations.

Part of the plan call for transitioning some territory in the West Bank and areas currently recognized by the U.S. as part of Israel to the control of the Palestinian government after certain objectives are met.

“My vision provides a win-win opportunity for both sides. A realistic two-state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel’s security,” the president said Tuesday while standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE.

“Crucially, the proposed transition to a two-state solution will prevent no incremental security risk to the state of Israel.”

