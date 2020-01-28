Support for Biden, Sanders ticks up nationally: poll

By Rebecca Klar - 01/28/20 03:37 PM EST
 
Support for both former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE and Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersGOP Iowa senator suggests Trump impeachment defense could hurt Biden at caucuses On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) ticked up since the last Democratic presidential primary debate, leaving Biden in the lead with Sanders closely trailing, according to a new poll. 

Biden maintained his top spot in the primary with 26 percent support among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday. 

Sanders trailed him by 5 points, at 21 percent, based on the national poll. 

Biden’s support ticked up 1 point and Sanders increased 2 points since a Jan. 13 poll, which was before the most recent debate in Iowa. 

Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Overnight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change MORE (D-Mass.) remained in third place, at 15 percent. Her support decreased by 1 point since the last debate. 

Former New York City Mayor Michael BloombergMichael Rubens BloombergSteyer would have owed M more in taxes under lawmakers' proposal: liberal group Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success Fifth congressional Democrat backs Bloomberg in 2020 race MORE and Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharOvernight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change Sanders surges to first in New Hampshire: poll Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success MORE (D-Minn.) both leapfrogged ahead of Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change Sanders surges to first in New Hampshire: poll Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success MORE, at 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively as the former South Bend, Ind., mayor slipped from 8 percent to 6 percent.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew YangAndrew YangOvernight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide MORE registered at 3 percent while no other candidate topped 2 percent in the poll. 

The Quinnipiac results were released less than a week before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. 

Several of the top candidates are tied up in Washington, D.C., as President TrumpDonald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE’s Senate impeachment trial presses on, while others are hammering the campaign trail across Iowa before the crucial Feb. 3 vote. 

The poll surveyed 827 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic. It was conducted between Jan. 22-27. There is a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points. 

