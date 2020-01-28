Conservative group to run ads against Sanders in Iowa

The fiscally conservative group Club for Growth is going on the airwaves in Iowa to attack Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGOP Iowa senator suggests Trump impeachment defense could hurt Biden at caucuses On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.), who is running at the top of the polls a week before the state's caucuses.

Conservative groups generally don’t spend a lot of money in contested Democratic primaries. But with Sanders gaining momentum, Club for Growth will go on the air with a new television ad this week to attack him as “too old and too liberal.” The 30-second ad will run in Des Moines through Feb. 2.

“Bernie Sanders wants to be our 46th president but he’s nothing like the rest,” the narrator in the ad states. “More radical than Obama on health care. Bernie’s plan gives government health insurance to everyone. His socialist Green New Deal? Even bigger than the New Deal, transforming the economy to meet extreme environmental standards. And at 79, he’d be our oldest president ever. Even his age is extreme. Too old and too liberal.”

Sanders has led in three of the past four major polls of Iowa and opened up a 9-point lead in the latest Emerson University survey of the Hawkeye State.

President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE and his allies have taken notice and have recently stepped up their attacks against Sanders.

“With Bernie Sanders rising in the polls, the potential for a radical socialist as the Democratic nominee has never been more real,” said David McIntosh, the president of Club for Growth’s political arm.