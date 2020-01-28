Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE quipped Tuesday that he would “love” for former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaThe Hill's Morning Report - Report of Bolton tell-all manuscript roils Trump defense Michelle Obama wins Grammy for audio recording of memoir Obama portraits leaving National Portrait Gallery to tour museums across the country MORE to serve as his own vice president.

At a campaign stop in Muscatine, Iowa, Biden was asked if he would consider appointing Obama to the Supreme Court.

“Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it,” Biden responded. “He’d be a great Supreme Court justice."

ADVERTISEMENT

But the voter retorted back, “Second question is — which Obama?”

“Well I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president,” Biden said.

Man: "Would you consider appointing Obama for the Supreme Court?"



Joe Biden: "Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it. He'd be a great Supreme Court Justice."



Man: "Second question is – which Obama?"



Joe Biden: "I sure would like Michelle to be the Vice President." pic.twitter.com/4OYIsEcNQn — The Hill (@thehill) January 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday’s event is not the first time Biden has called on the recent Grammy Award winner, who remains hugely popular with voters, to serve as vice president. In a September 2019 appearance on "The Late Show," host Stephen Colbert questioned Biden as to whether he has “asked Michelle Obama for advice."

“Only to be my vice president,” Biden responded.

But he added, “I’m only joking. Michelle, I’m joking.”

Michelle Obama and those close to her have repeatedly stated that she has no interest in running for office.

Biden has floated other women as potential running mates as well. In November, he identified former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates Sally Caroline YatesRod Rosenstein joins law and lobbying firm Biden would consider Republican for VP 'but I can't think of one right now' Biden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate MORE, former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and New Hampshire Sens. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne Shaheen2020 forecast: A House switch, a slimmer Senate for GOP — and a bigger win for Trump Lewandowski decides against Senate bid Biden would consider Republican for VP 'but I can't think of one right now' MORE (D) and Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanCyberattacks against North Dakota state government skyrocket to 15M per month Hillicon Valley: Biden calls for revoking tech legal shield | DHS chief 'fully expects' Russia to try to interfere in 2020 | Smaller companies testify against Big Tech 'monopoly power' Bipartisan group of senators introduces legislation to boost state cybersecurity leadership MORE (D).

ADVERTISEMENT

And last month, he told Axios that he would consider adding fellow presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Overnight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change MORE (D-Mass.) to the list.

Biden also jabbed President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE’s defense attorneys from his Senate impeachment trial at Tuesday's event. On Monday, Trump's team, defending him against charges of abusing his power in relations with Ukraine, argued before the Senate that Obama had abused his own power in his relationship with Russia.

“They’re both incredibly qualified people. I mean and such decent, honorable people. I found it strange yesterday that in that Republican presentation, they talked about maybe Obama should have been impeached,” Biden added.

According to a RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden is polling in second place behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGOP Iowa senator suggests Trump impeachment defense could hurt Biden at caucuses On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) in the Iowa caucuses, which are coming up on Monday. Sanders garnered an average of 25 percent support compared to Biden’s 22 percent.