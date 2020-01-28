Clinton says she feels the 'urge' to defeat Trump in 2020

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense Hillicon Valley — Presented by Philip Morris International — NFL social media accounts hacked | Dem questions border chief over controversial Facebook group | Clinton says Zuckerberg has 'authoritarian' views Clinton on Sanders comments: 'I wasn't thinking about the election' MORE said in a recent interview that she feels “the urge” to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE in the coming election, and pledged to everything she can to “help elect the Democratic nominee” this year.

Clinton’s comments came in response to a question she was asked in an interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, where her docu-series “Hillary” is appearing. During the interview, which was published on Tuesday, a reporter asked Clinton if she ever feels “the urge to think: ‘I could beat Donald Trump if I were running.’”

“Yeah,” Clinton replied. “I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome.

“And the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case," she continued. "But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee."

She made similar comments earlier this month after she prompted a whirlwind of criticism for remarks she made about Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGOP Iowa senator suggests Trump impeachment defense could hurt Biden at caucuses On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.), a leading 2020 Democratic presidential contender, in her forthcoming Hulu docu-series, which is set to drop on the streaming platform in early March.

In the documentary, she said that "nobody likes Sanders [or] wants to work with him,” adding: “He was a career politician. It's all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

After receiving backlash for the comments, which ended up sparking viral praise for Sanders among his fans on Twitter, Clinton vowed to support whichever Democratic candidate wins the nomination.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” she tweeted. “But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

During her interview with Variety, Clinton was also pressed about whether she knows who she wants to vote for in this year’s Democratic primary, as the first-in-the-nation caucuses approach in Iowa next week.

“I’m going to vote,” she said. “I’m going to leave it at that. I’ll definitely vote. I vote every time there’s an election.

“And I am telling everybody here at Sundance, everywhere I go, please, please go out and vote,” she added. “And then, whoever the nominee is, support the nominee, whether it’s someone you voted on or not in the primary process, because the most important responsibility we all have is to retire Donald Trump.”