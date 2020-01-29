Giffords gun reform group backs eight 'strong women' in House reelection bids

A gun reform advocacy group founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) is backing reelection bids for eight freshmen congresswomen as part of the organization’s first round of 2020 endorsements.

Giffords Courage to Fight Gun Violence championed the women, several of whom flipped Republican-held seats in 2018, as key players to fight for gun reform proposals, according to the endorsement exclusively shared with The Hill on Tuesday.

Giffords endorsed Reps. Katie Porter (Calif.), Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathThe most expensive congressional races of the last decade How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment Vulnerable Democrats signal support for impeachment articles this week MORE (Ga.), Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodAyanna Pressley's 'squad' of congresswomen offers support after she opens up about alopecia Democrats worry party is squandering political opportunity on ObamaCare Overnight Health Care — Presented by Rare Access Action Project — Court ruling reignites ObamaCare fight for 2020 | Congress expands probe into surprise billing | Health industry racks up wins in year-end spending deal MORE (Ill.), Angie Craig (Minn.), Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (Nev.), Susan Wild Susan WildThe biggest political upsets of the decade The Hill's Morning Report - Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment Vulnerable Democrats signal support for impeachment articles this week MORE (Penn.), Jennifer Wexton Jennifer Lynn WextonVirginia governor seeking to remove Robert E. Lee statue from US Capitol Virginia lawmakers ask governor to remove state's Robert E. Lee statue from US Capitol Pro-trade group launches media buy as Trump and Democrats near deal on new NAFTA MORE (Va.) and Kim Schrier Kimberly (Kim) Merle SchrierThe most expensive congressional races of the last decade The Hill's Morning Report - Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment Vulnerable Democrats signal support for impeachment articles this week MORE (Wash.)

“Strong women get things done and these leaders were essential to the successful effort to get gun safety legislation through Congress," former Rep. Giffords, founder of the organization and gun violence survivor, said in a statement. "Each has made clear that where others might waver, they will push ahead."

These champions did not back down in the face of a gun lobby that tried to use their power and influence to block progress," she continued. "Their arrival in Washington signaled the NRA’s ironclad grip on the House of Representatives was over.”

Democratic wins in 2018, which gave the party control of the House, were largely credited to women in suburban districts — both women candidates and voters.

Giffords said gun control is a key issue for suburban women voters, and can help Democrats win in battleground states in November.

A majority of women in Colorado, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas said they support stronger gun laws, and said the issue is “very important” to their vote, according to a poll of 1,500 likely 2020 suburban voters in the states. The poll was commissioned by Giffords and conducted by Global Strategy Group.

The poll found that 64 percent of the women would not vote for a candidate who didn’t support requiring background checks on gun sales, according to a polling memo shared with The Hill.

Moreover, the data found that the surveyed women said they would vote for a Congressional Democrat over a Republican on a generic ballot by a 15-point margin, 51 to 36 percent. However, when asked about a Democrat who supported stronger gun laws versus a Republican who opposed more gun restrictions, the margin on a generic ballot shifted to a 24-point lead for the Democrat, according to the memo.

The survey was conducted between Dec. 13 and 23, 2019 on a web-based panel. There is a confidence interval of 3 percentage points.

Giffords credits the eight congresswomen with helping Democrats pass a universal background check bill last year. The bill was never taken to a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“It’s not an accident that this is our first round [of endorsements],” Giffords political director Joanna Belanger told The Hill.

More endorsements will be rolled out soon, she said, but the group is “excited to lead off with this strong group of women who ran and won on this issue in 2018.”

For some of the candidates Giffords is backing, gun reform is a central issue to their campaign. McBath, for example, was thrust into advocacy after her son Jordan was shot and killed in 2012.

McBath went on to defeat a GOP incumbent in 2018. In November, she faces one of the toughest elections for a House Democrat. The Cook Political Report rates Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District race a “toss up.”

Meanwhile Underwood, the youngest African American woman elected to the House, faces a similarly tough battle in Illinois’ 14th District, which Cook’s index also rates a “toss up.” She flipped the district from a GOP incumbent in 2018.

The other candidates backed by Giffords are in less vulnerable seats for the incumbent Democrats.