Steyer rebukes Biden for arguing with supporter he thought was Sanders voter

Presidential candidate Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSouth Carolina woman behind popular Obama slogan says she backs Steyer Overnight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change Steyer would have owed M more in taxes under lawmakers' proposal: liberal group MORE criticized former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE on Tuesday after seeing a video clip of a tense exchange between Biden and a man who said he planned to vote for Steyer in the Iowa caucuses.

In the clip, the man tells Biden he intends to vote for whichever candidate is the Democratic nominee but critiques his support for building energy pipelines, to which Biden responds by telling the man to “go vote for someone else.”

“Do you believe that Bernie can do something by 2030?” he goes on to ask the man, who responds “I’m actually supporting Tom Steyer.”

“This is no way to treat an Iowan. He said he'd vote for the Dem in the general b/c he knows how important it is to beat Trump,” Steyer tweeted. “We need immediate action on climate. If you don't agree, happy to talk @ debate. But don't take it out on voters we need to win in Nov.”

The clip was reminiscent of an earlier exchange in South Carolina when Biden told a protester who interrupted an event to criticize the Obama administration's handling of deportations to "vote for Trump."

The man in question, Carlos E. Rojas, has since been hired by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGOP Iowa senator suggests Trump impeachment defense could hurt Biden at caucuses On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada MORE' (I-Vt.) campaign, although the campaign said he did not work for the campaign when he interrupted the event.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.