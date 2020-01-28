Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE is dispatching some of his most prominent surrogates to Iowa in the home stretch to the state’s caucuses in less than a week.

Biden’s campaign announced Tuesday it's sending 21 surrogates to crisscross the Hawkeye State and headline over 100 events. The effort is part of the “Beat Trump Barnstorm” tour that will start on Thursday and stretch through to Monday, the day of the caucuses.

The list of surrogates makes up the campaign’s A-list of supporters, including members of the Obama administration, high-profile members of Congress, including members of Iowa’s House delegation, and more.

Among the surrogates blanketing Iowa are former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryHill.TV's Krystal Ball: Biden campaign has 'big' Hillary Clinton energy Democratic debates are magnet for lobbyists The Memo: Sanders-Warren battle could reshape Democratic primary MORE, former Iowa Governor and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Thomas James VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE and Democratic Reps. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneBiden announces statewide bus tour ahead of Iowa caucuses Democrats plot new approach to win over rural voters Warren-Sanders dispute thrusts gender into 2020 spotlight MORE (Iowa), Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerBiden announces statewide bus tour ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden nabs endorsement from Iowa Democrat in swing district The Hill's Morning Report — Dems detail case to remove Trump for abuse of power MORE (Iowa), Seth Moulton Seth MoultonThe DCCC's 'blacklist' protects a white male political status quo Moulton endorses Biden's presidential bid Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran 'standing down' | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers MORE (Mass.), Cedrick Richmond (La.) and Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanOffice of Technology Assessment: It's time for a second coming Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far GM among partners planning .3B battery plant in Ohio MORE (Ohio).

Surrogates will visit over 30 counties across Iowa in the five-day tour, hitting major cities such as Ames, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Sioux City, Waterloo and more. They will host events such as canvass kickoffs and phone banks.

Biden himself will also be visiting 20 cities and 17 counties as part of his “Soul of the Nation” bus tour that runs through Sunday.

Several other top-tier candidates have unleashed high-profile surrogates of their own, with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGOP Iowa senator suggests Trump impeachment defense could hurt Biden at caucuses On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) deploying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez rips 'public charge' decision: 'The American Dream isn't a private club with a cover charge' Democrat questions new border chief's involvement in Facebook group with racist, sexist posts The DCCC's 'blacklist' protects a white male political status quo MORE (D-N.Y.) to the state on his behalf and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Overnight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change MORE (D-Mass.) campaigning with Jonathan Van Ness, the co-host of the hit Netflix show “Queer Eye.”

The campaigns’ full court press in Iowa reflects the competitive nature of the caucuses there in the final days leading up to the race.

The Real Clear Politics polling average in Iowa shows Sanders with a slim lead, buoyed by a rash of first-place finishes in recent surveys. However, Biden, Warren and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change Sanders surges to first in New Hampshire: poll Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success MORE all are within striking distance in the final week before caucusgoers hit the polls.