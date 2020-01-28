New campaign ad goes after Sanders by mentioning heart attack

A Democratic super PAC is expected to release a new ad campaign Wednesday that targets Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGOP Iowa senator suggests Trump impeachment defense could hurt Biden at caucuses On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) and the heart attack that he suffered late last year.

The ad from Democratic Majority for Israel features six Iowa voters and argues Sanders would be unable to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE in November, The New York Times reported.

“I like Bernie, I think he has great ideas, but in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Iowa, they’re just not going to vote for a socialist,” a male voter says in the ad, according to the Times. “I just don’t think Bernie can beat Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another voter highlights the heart attack that Sanders, 78, suffered while on the campaign trail in Las Vegas at the beginning of October.

“I do have some concerns about Bernie Sanders’s health considering the fact that he did have a heart attack," the person says, according to the newspaper.

PAC president Mark Mellman told the publication that the goal of the ad is to highlight concerns that some Democratic voters have about Sanders's electability, asserting the senator was in a "uniquely bad position" to defeat Trump.

“For many months people were saying he really didn’t have much of a chance, but you have to look at the data now and say he does have a realistic chance of winning Iowa and potentially the nomination,” he said. “This is the point at which there could be room for someone else to make their case and have a better candidate emerge.”

Democratic Majority for Israel has spent nearly $700,000 on the ad buy, Politico reported, citing the Advertising Analytics.

The Hill reached out to Democratic Majority for Israel for comment.