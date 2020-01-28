Biden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE declined Tuesday to say if he thinks Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGOP Iowa senator suggests Trump impeachment defense could hurt Biden at caucuses On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Sanders launches first TV ads in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) could unite the Democratic Party should he become the 2020 nominee.

“We have to unite,” Biden told reporters in Muscatine, Iowa. “I’m not going make judgments now. I just think that it depends upon how we treat one another between now and the time we have a nominee.”

Joe Biden to @mikememoli on whether the Democratic Party could unite behind Sen. Bernie Sanders should he win the nomination:



"I'm not going to make judgments now...But I think, I think yes. I think we can unite. We have to unite." pic.twitter.com/NWIZw8q9gK — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 29, 2020

Biden has promised to support Democrats’ ultimate White House nominee, maintaining on the campaign trail he would “work like hell” to help any of his primary rivals oust President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE.

Sen. Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperAdvancing a bipartisan conservation legacy The Hill's 12:30 Report: Democrats turn to obstruction charge Trump's latest water policy exposes sharp divides MORE (D-Del.), a top Biden supporter, echoed the former vice president’s remark.

“I think at the end of the day, people are not just looking for someone who can unite our party, but someone who can unite our country,” he told The Hill. “I know Joe Biden can do it. I'm not sure who else can.”

However, he and Sanders have been entangled in a weekslong feud over Social Security, interventions in the Middle East, trade and more.

Biden, a moderate, has repeatedly argued that a centrist is most likely to defeat Trump in a handful of crucial swing states in November while Sanders has maintained that a progressive is best suited to energize the Democratic base and ramp up turnout.

The feud has only escalated in the leadup to the Iowa caucuses set to take place Monday. Polls show Biden and Sanders running neck-and-neck in the Hawkeye State with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' On The Money: Stocks close with steep losses driven by coronavirus fears | Tax season could bring more refund confusion | Trump's new wins for farmers may not undo trade damage Overnight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Energy: Sanders scores highest on green group's voter guide | Trump's latest wins for farmers may not undo trade damage | Amazon employees defy company to speak on climate change Sanders surges to first in New Hampshire: poll Majority sees no ties between business experience and political success MORE within striking distance.

Al Weaver contributed to this report