GOP senator airs anti-Biden ad in Iowa amid impeachment trial

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is out with a new ad airing in Iowa going after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE ahead of the caucuses on Monday.

The ad opens with Scott, a staunch ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: Dershowitz presentation 'nonsensical,' 'could not follow it' Bolton told Barr he was concerned Trump did favors for autocrats: report Dershowitz: Bolton allegations would not constitute impeachable offense MORE's, noting that he is "one of the jurors in the U.S. Senate," referring to the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

The 30-second ad focuses on allegations Republicans have made during the trial, with Scott declaring, "The real story here is the corruption Joe Biden got away with."

"Vice President Biden threatened a foreign country and forced them to fire a prosecutor, who was investigating a company paying his son $83,000 a month," the senator states.

The ad buy was worth $19,000 and will appear on local cable TV in Des Moines, according to The Wall Street Journal.

News of the ad comes the same day that Trump's legal team wrapped up their opening arguments in the Senate trial, urging a quick end to the impeachment proceedings.

Republicans have argued that Biden acted improperly when as vice president he called on Ukraine to fire a prosecutor while his son served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.

Biden has noted that the removal of the prosecutor was in accordance with standing U.S. policies regarding corruption prevention, and no evidence has emerged that he acted with his son's business interests in mind.

The Democratic presidential hopeful's campaign has regularly pushed back on GOP attacks during the Senate trial, instead focusing on the impeachment article alleging that Trump abused his power by urging a foreign power to investigate his political rival.