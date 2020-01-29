Klobuchar team dismisses report that Biden aides are mulling alliance with her

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders opens up 15-point lead in New Hampshire: Poll Poll: 56 percent of Democrats say billionaire politicians more likely to cater to special interests Support for Biden, Sanders ticks up nationally: poll MORE's (D-Minn.) presidential campaign dismissed a reported effort by 2020 rival Joe Biden Joe BidenPerry delegation talking points stressed pushing Ukraine to deal with 'corruption' GOP senator airs anti-Biden ad in Iowa amid impeachment trial Biden photobombs live national news broadcast at one of his rallies MORE's team to form an alliance in the Iowa caucuses.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that several members of the former vice president's campaign approached a senior Klobuchar aide at a dinner this week and broached the possibility of an alliance in which supporters from the two campaigns would bolster each other's numbers in Iowa precincts where one was not viable.

But the senior Klobuchar aide, Pete Giangreco, reportedly dismissed the effort led by Biden's Iowa state director, Jake Braun. The senator's campaign told the Times that it had no intention of working with rivals in Iowa or elsewhere.

“Our campaign is on the rise,” said Tim Hogan, Klobuchar's communications director. “We’ve never made caucus deals with other campaigns and don’t intend to.”

Biden's campaign declined to comment to the Times when contacted about the story.

The report comes as Biden's campaign has faced a surging Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNew campaign ad goes after Sanders by mentioning heart attack Biden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Steyer rebukes Biden for arguing with supporter he thought was Sanders voter MORE (I-Vt.) in Iowa. Biden, the former frontrunner, now trails Sanders by single digits in several polls ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Biden and Klobuchar have battled for the mantle of leader of the party's centrist lane for months along side former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa Hill.TV's Krystal Ball: Failure to embrace Sanders as nominee would 'destroy' Democratic Party MORE (D), who also remains a potential force in next week's Iowa caucuses.

An Iowa poll released this week found Klobuchar in third place, behind Biden, with the support of 13 percent of registered Democrats to Biden's 21 percent.