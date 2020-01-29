Senate GOP campaign arm rips Collins as selfish for entering Georgia race

The campaign arm for Senate Republicans on Wednesday slammed Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsCollins Senate bid threatens to spark GOP rift in Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Bolton charge ups ante in witness showdown Collins expected to announce Georgia Senate bid MORE (R-Ga.) for launching a primary challenge against newly-appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerCollins Senate bid threatens to spark GOP rift in Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Bolton charge ups ante in witness showdown McConnell struggles to maintain GOP unity post-Bolton MORE.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said they support Loeffler in the race, and accused Collins of making it more difficult for Republicans to win across Georgia, including President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Don Lemon explains handling of segment after Trump criticism NPR reporter after Pompeo clash: Journalists don't interview government officials to score 'political points' Lawyer says Parnas can't attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet MORE in the 2020 presidential election.

“The shortsightedness in this decision is stunning,” NRSC executive director Kevin McLaughlin said in a statement, shortly after Collins’s official announcement he would run for the seat.

“Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt [Sen.] David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump. Not to mention the people of Georgia who stand to bear the burden of it for years to come. All he has done is put two senate seats, multiple house seats, and Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in play,” he added.

Collins, one of Trump’s closest House allies, had sought an appointment to the seat vacated by Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonCollins Senate bid threatens to spark GOP rift in Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Bolton charge ups ante in witness showdown Collins expected to announce Georgia Senate bid MORE (R-Ga.) in December. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) instead appointed Loeffler, a wealthy finance executive and GOP mega-donor, and she was sworn in earlier this month.

“The NRSC stands firmly behind Sen. Kelly Loeffler and urges anyone who wants to re-elect President Trump, hold the GOP senate majority, and stop socialism to do the same,” Mclaughlin said.

The Cook Political Report rates the Georgia Senate race as “likely Republican,” but Collins’s challenge could give Democrats an advantage as it sets up a campaign in which the two Republicans could spend millions of dollars targeting each other.

Georgia will hold a special jungle primary election on Nov. 3. The top two performers, regardless of party, will face off in a run-off election. Collins and his allies, however, are pushing for a change to state election law to create a more traditional primary in May.

In announcing his campaign, Collins said he gave “serious deliberation” about the role he should serve to “best benefit [Georgia], the country and Donald Trump.”

A spokesperson for Collins was not immediately available for comment in response to the NRSC.