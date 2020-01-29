Sanders endorses 9 progressive House candidates

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNew campaign ad goes after Sanders by mentioning heart attack Biden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Steyer rebukes Biden for arguing with supporter he thought was Sanders voter MORE (I-Vt.) endorsed nine additional progressive congressional lawmakers and candidates on Wednesday.

The endorsements cover a string of races across the country, from New York to Texas to California. None are in particularly tight races, and most of the recipients have backed Sanders’s presidential bid.

Sanders endorse two candidates and seven lawmakers. The candidates are Jessica Cisneros, who is running Texas's 28th District, and Georgette Gómez, who is running in California's 53rd District; the lawmakers are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa New economic confidence polls show why Bernie won't win the White House Ocasio-Cortez rips 'public charge' decision: 'The American Dream isn't a private club with a cover charge' MORE (N.Y.), Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaOvernight Defense: White House threatens to veto House Iran bills | Dems 'frustrated' after Iran briefing | Lawmakers warn US, UK intel sharing at risk after Huawei decision White House threatens veto of House Iran bills The DCCC's 'blacklist' protects a white male political status quo MORE (Calif.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarBiden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Jayapal: 'We will end up with another Donald Trump' if the US doesn't elect a progressive MORE (Minn.), Mark Pocan Mark William PocanBiden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements Sanders says it's 'disappointing' he's not on campaign trail in Iowa Sanders announces Iowa campaign swing with AOC, Michael Moore MORE (Wis.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyThe DCCC's 'blacklist' protects a white male political status quo Biden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements The Hill's Morning Report — Dems detail case to remove Trump for abuse of power MORE (Mass.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibBiden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Democrats press Trump administration to stop DNA collection from detained migrants MORE (Mich.) and Peter Welch Peter Francis WelchBiden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements Providing more information on the prescription drug supply chain will help lower costs for all Impeachment hearing breaks into laughter after Democrat contrasts it to Hallmark movie MORE (Vt.).

Sanders had previously announced his endorsements for Cori Bush in Missouri and Mari Newman in Illinois.

“This is the most important election in our lifetime and I’m proud there are so many candidates running for Congress who understand that real change comes from the bottom on up, not the top on down,” Sanders said in a statement. “They’re all strong advocates for real change and together we will build a movement to transform this nation so that it works for all our people.”

Only Cisneros is in a primary against an incumbent. She has garnered the backing of several national progressive groups and is challenging Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who won reelection in 2018 by nearly 70 percent over his Libertarian challenger.

Most of the newest endorsees have back Sanders's presidential campaign, but not all — Pressley endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — HHS has no plans to declare emergency over coronavirus | GOP senator calls for travel ban to stop outbreak | Warren releases plan to contain infectious diseases Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa MORE (D-Mass.), her home-state senator and Sanders’s chief progressive rival in the 2020 primary field.

Warren also endorsed four progressive House candidates Tuesday.

Sanders has centered his White House bid around a “political revolution,” often noting on the campaign trail the necessity of boosting congressional support for plans that would work to reduce systemic inequalities and drastically expand social safety nets.