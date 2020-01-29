Joe Kennedy to host Spanish-only town halls for Senate campaign

Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyAyanna Pressley's 'squad' of congresswomen offers support after she opens up about alopecia Lawmakers press Trump officials to change federal marijuana rules Trump and Pelosi clash over Iran, impeachment MORE III (D-Mass.) is set to hold two Spanish-only town halls on Saturday as part of his campaign to challenge Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyTrump allies throw jabs at Bolton over book's claims White House Correspondents' Association blasts State for 'punitive action' against NPR Senate Democrat demands State Department reinstate NPR reporter on Pompeo trip MORE (D-Mass.).

The forums, which will not include a translator, are the first known Spanish-only town halls in history for someone running for Senate in Massachusetts.

“At a time when too many people feel ignored and cut out of our political process, we are building as inclusive, transparent and accessible of a grassroots operation as we can," Kennedy, a fluent Spanish speaker, told Mass Live earlier this week.

"With the growing base of Latinx voters across our commonwealth and country — and their immense contributions to every corner of American life — these town halls are an essential early part of our campaign, to directly hear the concerns, challenges, hopes and lived experience of every resident.”

Kennedy has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration's immigration policies, saying President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Don Lemon explains handling of segment after Trump criticism NPR reporter after Pompeo clash: Journalists don't interview government officials to score 'political points' Lawyer says Parnas can't attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet MORE's family separation policy betrays American values. The congressman has also called for stricter government oversight of federal detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kennedy, 39, announced last year that he is challenging Markey in the state's Democratic Senate primary. The congressman is the grandson of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and says he is pushing for a generational change in Washington.

A Suffolk University–Boston Globe survey released in September showed Kennedy leading Markey by 9 points. Markey's allies and defenders have cited his approval rating among Massachusetts voters.