Club for Growth accuses Romney of siding with Democrats in new ad

The conservative Club for Growth is going after Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGOP confident of win on witnesses Collins Senate bid threatens to spark GOP rift in Georgia Republicans signal renewed confidence they'll avoid witness fight MORE (R-Utah) in a new television ad, accusing the first-term senator and former GOP presidential nominee of siding with Democrats in President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Don Lemon explains handling of segment after Trump criticism NPR reporter after Pompeo clash: Journalists don't interview government officials to score 'political points' Lawyer says Parnas can't attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet MORE’s impeachment proceedings.

“There’s Mitt Romney threatening to vote with Democrats again to trot out spotlight-seeking blowhards who will trash President Trump on the witness stand,” a narrator says in the 30-second spot, which is set to begin airing on Fox News on Thursday in Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C.

The ad also accuses Romney of ignoring alleged wrongdoing by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPerry delegation talking points stressed pushing Ukraine to deal with 'corruption' GOP senator airs anti-Biden ad in Iowa amid impeachment trial Biden photobombs live national news broadcast at one of his rallies MORE and his son Hunter. Trump and his allies have frequently brought up unsubstantiated allegations that Joe Biden pushed Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who had once investigated a firm that employed Hunter Biden as a board member.

The ad from Club for Growth, a conservative outside group that has long advocated for lower taxes, comes amid a battle in the Senate over whether to allow witness testimony in Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial.

Republican leaders in the chamber have sought to block such testimony, while Romney and another GOP member, Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP confident of win on witnesses Republicans signal renewed confidence they'll avoid witness fight Trump's team rests, calls for quick end to trial MORE (Maine), have said they will consider voting to allow witnesses. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump allies throw jabs at Bolton over book's claims GOP confident of win on witnesses Collins Senate bid threatens to spark GOP rift in Georgia MORE (R-Ky.) indicated on Tuesday that he did not yet have the votes to block witnesses.

The witness debate heated up this week after The New York Times reported that former White House national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonTrump allies throw jabs at Bolton over book's claims GOP confident of win on witnesses Giuliani calls Bolton a 'backstabber' over Ukraine allegations MORE wrote in a forthcoming book that Trump had insisted the U.S. continue to withhold security aide from Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats and the Bidens.

The account undermines a central claim of Trump’s impeachment defense. His lawyers have argued that the aid freeze was not related to the president's request for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

“Unfortunately, Mitt Romney continues to side with Democrats in their sham impeachment of President Trump, and voters deserve to know about his support of radical-liberals and their attempts to undo the results of the 2016 election and reverse the enormous economic gains achieved under Trump,” David McIntosh, the president of Club for Growth, said in a statement.

The Hill has reached out to Romney’s office for comment on the ad.

It’s not the first time Club for Growth has gone after Romney. An ad spot from the group last October accused Romney of plotting with Democrats to “take down” Trump with the impeachment process.