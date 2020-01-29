Collins fires back at head of Senate GOP's campaign arm: 'Fake news'

Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsCollins Senate bid threatens to spark GOP rift in Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Bolton charge ups ante in witness showdown Collins expected to announce Georgia Senate bid MORE (R-Ga.) fired back at the director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for criticizing him over his newly launched Senate bid against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerCollins Senate bid threatens to spark GOP rift in Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Bolton charge ups ante in witness showdown McConnell struggles to maintain GOP unity post-Bolton MORE (Ga.).

“Don't be ridiculous, this is FAKE NEWS coming from the head of a Washington-based group whose bylaws require him to support all incumbents, even unelected ones,” Collins tweeted Wednesday.

NRSC Executive Director Kevin McLaughlin slammed Collins after he announced his candidacy for the Senate seat on Wednesday. “The shortsightedness in this decision is stunning,” McLaughlin said, adding, “Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt [Sen.] David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Don Lemon explains handling of segment after Trump criticism NPR reporter after Pompeo clash: Journalists don't interview government officials to score 'political points' Lawyer says Parnas can't attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet MORE. Not to mention the people of Georgia who stand to bear the burden of it for years to come. All he has done is put two Senate seats, multiple House seats, and Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in play."

Collins, one of Trump’s closest House allies, sought an appointment to the seat vacated by Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonCollins Senate bid threatens to spark GOP rift in Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Bolton charge ups ante in witness showdown Collins expected to announce Georgia Senate bid MORE (R-Ga.) in December, but Gov. Brian Kemp (R) instead appointed Loeffler.

The NRSC said it stands “firmly behind” Loeffler, a wealthy executive and GOP mega-donor.

Georgia will hold a special jungle primary election on Nov. 3. The two top performers, regardless of party, will face off in a run-off election. Collins and his allies, however, are pushing for a change to state election law to create a more traditional primary in May.

While Collins is facing pushback from the NRSC and the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) super PAC, polling ahead of his announcement showed him with a slight advantage over Loeffler in the race.