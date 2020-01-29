Illinois lawmaker latest to endorse Biden for president

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPerry delegation talking points stressed pushing Ukraine to deal with 'corruption' GOP senator airs anti-Biden ad in Iowa amid impeachment trial Biden photobombs live national news broadcast at one of his rallies MORE won the endorsement of Rep. Brad Schneider Bradley (Brad) Scott SchneiderUS officials, world leaders arrive in Israel for World Holocaust Forum House Democrat pushes back against concerns that impeachment inquiry could spark political backlash Dem Congressman discusses plan to keep the house blue MORE (D-Ill.) Wednesday, marking the latest endorsement he’s earned from a Democratic lawmaker.

Schneider, who represents a swing district in Illinois, heads up the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Frontline program to re-elect House Democrats in tight races.

Schneider said Biden is the only candidate running who can defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Don Lemon explains handling of segment after Trump criticism NPR reporter after Pompeo clash: Journalists don't interview government officials to score 'political points' Lawyer says Parnas can't attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet MORE and bolster America’s international standing.

“Our nation is at a crossroads and needs an experienced leader who will immediately restore America’s standing in the world, fight for working families, and bring our country together. That leader is Joe Biden, which is why I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States,” Schneider said in a statement circulated by Biden’s campaign.

“Donald Trump has turned his back on America’s most trusted allies, chipped away at America’s reputation on the world stage, and fueled global crises. Joe is the only candidate in this race who will defeat Donald Trump and step into the Oval Office on day one with the credibility to immediately begin repairing and rebuilding international alliances — setting our nation on a path to again be a trusted and respected leader.”

Schneider is the 38th member of Congress to endorse Biden’s presidential campaign.

Biden has centered his campaign around the concept of electability, maintaining on the trail that a centrist like him is best suited to defeat Trump in a handful of key swing states in November.

He has particularly worked on racking up endorsements from moderate lawmakers who represent swing districts or swing states to bolster his standing among centrist voters.