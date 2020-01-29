Sanders vows to renegotiate 'disastrous' North American trade deal

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNew campaign ad goes after Sanders by mentioning heart attack Biden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Steyer rebukes Biden for arguing with supporter he thought was Sanders voter MORE (I-Vt.) vowed to “immediately” renegotiate a North American trade deal that he called an “absolute disaster” should he be elected president in 2020.

Sanders issued his statement Wednesday, shortly after President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Don Lemon explains handling of segment after Trump criticism NPR reporter after Pompeo clash: Journalists don't interview government officials to score 'political points' Lawyer says Parnas can't attend Senate trial due to ankle bracelet MORE signed the deal that Sanders has repeatedly criticized.

"As the only leading presidential candidate to oppose Trump’s NAFTA 2.0, I am pledging today that upon being sworn in as president, I will immediately begin renegotiating this disastrous deal to combat climate change, stop the outsourcing of American jobs and end the destructive race to the bottom,” Sanders said in a statement, referring to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which the new trade deal replaced.

Sanders was one of 10 senators, and the only Democratic presidential candidate, to vote against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). He cited a lack of protection for American workers and the environment as reasons for his opposition.

“It does not even mention the words 'climate change', the most existential threat facing our planet,” Sanders added in his Wednesday statement. "We need a trade policy that works for the working class and improves the environment. And that's exactly what I will fight for as president."

Sanders’s opposition to the bill is one of his key differences between himself and fellow progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — HHS has no plans to declare emergency over coronavirus | GOP senator calls for travel ban to stop outbreak | Warren releases plan to contain infectious diseases Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa MORE (D-Mass.), another top competitor in the presidential primary. Warren had initially opposed the plan, but later announced support for the renegotiated version that she said made “improvements” to Trump’s original proposal.