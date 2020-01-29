Warren gets endorsements from 45 Michigan officeholders, activists

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — HHS has no plans to declare emergency over coronavirus | GOP senator calls for travel ban to stop outbreak | Warren releases plan to contain infectious diseases Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign on Wednesday released a list of 45 endorsements from Michigan officeholders and activists.

The Massachusetts progressive has obtained the backing from seven current Democratic members of the state legislature, making up more than 10 percent of the Democrats in the state’s House and Senate.

She also has bagged the support of U.S. Rep. Andy Levin Andrew (Andy) LevinOn The Money: House approves Trump USMCA deal in bipartisan vote | Senate sends .4T spending bill to Trump's desk | Why budget watchdogs are howling over the spending deal Democrats get the health care fight they want with prescription drug bill House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices MORE (D) and former U.S. Rep. Sander Levin Sander (Sandy) Martin LevinBottom Line Canada left facing a fait accompli in NAFTA negotiations Overnight Health Care: Trump official slams 'Medicare for All' | House votes to delay ObamaCare health insurance tax | Senate panel advances bill banning drug 'gag clauses' MORE (D).

“I’m grateful to have the support of longtime progressive champions who have fought to make Michigan a better place for working families," Warren said in a statement. "We're in this fight to create big, structural change — and that means building a movement that makes our country work for everyone."

The Democratic state representatives that have publicly backed Warren are Sen. Mallory McMorrow, Sen. Stephanie Chang, Sen. Rosemary Bayer, Rep. Rebekah Warren, Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, Rep. Jim Ellison and Rep. Bill Sowerby.

"Our next president must rebuild the path toward opportunity, equity, and justice – for all of us,” Chang said in a release. “Elizabeth Warren has what it takes to boldly take on our toughest social, economic and environmental justice challenges. She is the best candidate to move us forward on the arc toward justice.

Other officeholders and activists supporting the presidential candidate include Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor, Macomb County Commissioner Robert Mijac, Macomb County Commissioner Elizabeth Lucido and Lonnie Scott, who heads the liberal group Progress Michigan.

Scott told The Detroit News that Warren and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergPoll: 56 percent of Democrats say billionaire politicians more likely to cater to special interests Support for Biden, Sanders ticks up nationally: poll Tim Gunn endorses Bloomberg, joins his LGBTQ+ leadership council MORE have put the most effort in the potential battleground state.

Warren’s announcement comes 41 days before the March 10 primary in the state and days ahead of the Iowa caucuses next week.

In the 2016 Democratic race, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNew campaign ad goes after Sanders by mentioning heart attack Biden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Steyer rebukes Biden for arguing with supporter he thought was Sanders voter MORE (I-Vt.) won Michigan over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHill.TV's Krystal Ball: Failure to embrace Sanders as nominee would 'destroy' Democratic Party Clinton says she feels the 'urge' to defeat Trump in 2020 Can Democrats flip the Texas House? Today's result will provide a clue MORE. He has the support of U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibBiden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements Sanders wants one-on-one fight with Biden Democrats press Trump administration to stop DNA collection from detained migrants MORE (D-Mich.) and state Rep. Abdullah Hammoud.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has thrown his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPerry delegation talking points stressed pushing Ukraine to deal with 'corruption' GOP senator airs anti-Biden ad in Iowa amid impeachment trial Biden photobombs live national news broadcast at one of his rallies MORE.

Trump won Michigan in the general election in 2016 by a narrow margin, in an unexpected win that helped get him the presidency.