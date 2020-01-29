Comedian Dave Chappelle will campaign with Yang in South Carolina

Comedian Dave Chappelle is scheduled to hit the 2020 campaign trail with presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: 56 percent of Democrats say billionaire politicians more likely to cater to special interests Support for Biden, Sanders ticks up nationally: poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump lawyers to offer closing arguments on day 7 MORE (D) in South Carolina this week.

Chappelle will be performing as part of the campaign in Columbia on Wednesday and Charleston on Thursday after endorsing the entrepreneur in the primary weeks ago. He will also join Yang for a meet-and-greet and canvassing in Columbia.

The campaign’s website says seats for the performances are assigned at will call on the day of the show and will be given out upon order of arrival. It also says no cell phones are allowed in the venues and encourages visitors to leave their phones in cars or at home. Cell phones on the premises will have to be in locked pouches.

The stand-up comedian and former “Chappelle Show” star announced his membership in the “Yang Gang” earlier this month and accompanied Yang in Iowa this week ahead of the caucuses.

Chappelle supports the presidential candidate’s universal basic income plan that would give every U.S. citizen over 18 years old $1,000 per month, the Des Moines Register reported.

“If people listen to me, so be it, if they don’t, so be it, but I know I’m doing my civic duty by just saying the thing I believe in,” Chappelle said, according to the newspaper. “This is without irony or punchline, I’m just telling you — this guy’s got some great ideas, you should check it out.”

Yang has received endorsements from a number of celebrities throughout his campaign, including rapper and actor Donald Glover, who now works as a creative consultant on the campaign.