Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — HHS has no plans to declare emergency over coronavirus | GOP senator calls for travel ban to stop outbreak | Warren releases plan to contain infectious diseases Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa MORE’s (D-Mass.) dog is campaigning for her in Iowa while the senator is stuck in Washington watching the impeachment trial.

Warren’s golden retriever Bailey took to the campaign trail five days before the Democratic caucuses in the state, accompanied by Warren’s husband Bruce Mann.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a stop in Fort Dodge, Bailey posed for selfies, received pets and stuck her nose into a cake of peanut butter and oats made specifically for her, BuzzFeed News reported. Meanwhile, Mann spoke about his wife asking the crowd of volunteers to shout out single words that described the senator during her town halls, prompting responses like “energetic,” “dynamic” and “fiery.”

Earlier in the day Bailey had a scheduled meeting with an 11-year-old named Gideon who runs the Twitter account “I’ve Pet That Dog.”

Bailey loves everything, especially the snow. His best friend is a Pitbull named Obie who lives with Senator Warren’s son. Bailey stays with Obie while his caregiver campaigns. Bailey likes to spend his free time chasing rabbits and romping in the woods. He thinks life is good. pic.twitter.com/8sZnEYuhhw — I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) January 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Massachusetts progressive was able to rally in Iowa over the weekend with “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, she, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNew campaign ad goes after Sanders by mentioning heart attack Biden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Steyer rebukes Biden for arguing with supporter he thought was Sanders voter MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders opens up 15-point lead in New Hampshire: Poll Poll: 56 percent of Democrats say billionaire politicians more likely to cater to special interests Support for Biden, Sanders ticks up nationally: poll MORE (D-Minn.) and Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetBiden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Impeachment throws curveball in Iowa to sidelined senators MORE (D-Colo.) are stuck listening to the trial in the Senate chamber six days a week.

Iowa is a tight four-way race between Warren, Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPerry delegation talking points stressed pushing Ukraine to deal with 'corruption' GOP senator airs anti-Biden ad in Iowa amid impeachment trial Biden photobombs live national news broadcast at one of his rallies MORE and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden on whether Sanders can unify party as nominee: 'It depends' Biden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa Hill.TV's Krystal Ball: Failure to embrace Sanders as nominee would 'destroy' Democratic Party MORE. A Wednesday poll from Monmouth University found Biden leading with 23 percent, followed by Sanders with 21 percent, Buttigieg with 16 percent and Warren with 15 percent.

Sanders has tapped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden lines up high-profile surrogates to campaign in Iowa New economic confidence polls show why Bernie won't win the White House Ocasio-Cortez rips 'public charge' decision: 'The American Dream isn't a private club with a cover charge' MORE (D-N.Y.) to stand in for him and campaign in Iowa, while Buttigieg and Biden are at an advantage and able to schedule many town halls this week.